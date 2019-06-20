US women's soccer World Cup

The United States soccer team looks to win Group F in the 2019 Women's World Cup with a win today against Sweden. [ALESSANDRA TARANTINO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alessandra Tarantino

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt/Mississippi State, Game 10, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

• Asian Tour Golf: Kolon Korea Open, second round, 11 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, second round, 4:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Day 3, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Cleveland at Texas, 1 p.m., MLB

• Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLB

• NY Mets at Chicago Cubs OR Minnesota at Kansas City, 7 p.m., MLB

NBA

• NBA Draft 2019, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPNU

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Nicaragua vs. Haiti, Group B, 6 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, Group B, 8:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, Group E, 11 a.m., FOX

• FIFA World Cup: Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Group E, 11 a.m., FS1

• FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Group F, 2 p.m., FOX

• FIFA World Cup: Thailand vs. Chile, Group F, 2 p.m., FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Challenge (taped), 1 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

