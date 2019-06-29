Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman baseball

The Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. Freeman and the Braves play the second game of a three-game series today in Queens against the New York Mets. [NAM Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Overton's 300, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 2: From Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m., CBS

• 3's Company vs. Killer 3's, 1 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

• Showtime Championship: Charlo vs. Adams, 8 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, Noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, third round, 2 p.m., FS1

• LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, third round, 3 p.m., FOX

• Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN

• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Ngannou vs. Dos Santos, 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• New York Yankees vs. Boston, From London Stadium, Noon, FOX

• Washington at Detroit, 3 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Regional Coverage - Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado, 7 p.m., FOX

• St. Louis at San Diego OR Oakland at Los Angeles Angels (games joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 3 p.m., ESPN

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Quarterfinal I, 6 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal II, 9 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal III, 8 a.m., FS1

• FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal IV, France, 11:30 a.m., FS1

WNBA

• Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Indiana at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m. (1:55 pregame), FM-93.9

