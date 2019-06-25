Vanderbilt baseball

Vanderbilt starting pitcher Mason Hickman (44) throws to first base in the fifth inning of Friday's win over Louisville. The Commodores will play Michigan tonight in game two of the best-of-three national championship series. [NATI HARNIK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nati Harnik

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Michigan, Finals, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• New York Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Curacao, Group C, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. El Salvador, Group C, 9:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. China, Round of 16, 11 a.m., FS1

• FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan, Round of 16, 2 p.m., FS1

WNBA

• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m. (5:50 pregame), FM-93.9

