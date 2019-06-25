Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Michigan, Finals, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• New York Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Curacao, Group C, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. El Salvador, Group C, 9:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. China, Round of 16, 11 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan, Round of 16, 2 p.m., FS1
WNBA
• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m. (5:50 pregame), FM-93.9
