England soccer team

England's Alex Greenwood celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Cameroon on Sunday in Valenciennes, France. England plays Norway today in the quarterfinal round. [MICHEL SPINGLER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michel Spingler

Today

Sports on TV

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Open Senior Open, first round, 2 p.m., FS1

• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Utah Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, second round, 5 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

• National Championship Series: Teams TBD, 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• New York Mets at Philadelphia OR Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Noon, MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston (games joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB

• All-Star Election Night, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado OR Washington at Miami OR Arizona at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA U-21: Germany vs. Romania, Semifinal I, 10:45 a.m., ESPNU

• UEFA U-21: Spain vs. France, Semifinal II, 1:45 p.m., ESPNU

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• FIFA World Cup: Norway vs. England, Quarterfinal I, 2 p.m., FOX

WNBA

• Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (12:05 pregame), FM-93.9

