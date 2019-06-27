Today
Sports on TV
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Open Senior Open, first round, 2 p.m., FS1
• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Utah Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, second round, 5 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• National Championship Series: Teams TBD, 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• New York Mets at Philadelphia OR Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Noon, MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston (games joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB
• All-Star Election Night, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado OR Washington at Miami OR Arizona at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA U-21: Germany vs. Romania, Semifinal I, 10:45 a.m., ESPNU
• UEFA U-21: Spain vs. France, Semifinal II, 1:45 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• FIFA World Cup: Norway vs. England, Quarterfinal I, 2 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m. (12:05 pregame), FM-93.9
