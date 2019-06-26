Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, Finals, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
MLB
• Toronto at New York Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Boston, Noon, MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston, 7 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, Group D, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• USL: El Paso Locomotive at San Antonio FC, 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. U.S., Group D, 8 p.m., FS1
WNBA
• Washington at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBA
• Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m. (5:50 pregame), FM-93.9
