Ronald Acuna Austin Riley baseball

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates with Austin Riley after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of Monday's game in Chicago. [JIM YOUNG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jim Young

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, Finals, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

MLB

• Toronto at New York Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Boston, Noon, MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston, 7 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, Group D, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• USL: El Paso Locomotive at San Antonio FC, 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. U.S., Group D, 8 p.m., FS1

WNBA

• Washington at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBA

• Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m. (5:50 pregame), FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.