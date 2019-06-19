TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
• College World Series, Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, TBD, ESPN/ESPN2
• Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• Asian Tour, Kolon Korea Open, 11 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Royal Ascot, Day 2, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, or Houston at Cincinnati, noon, MLB
• Milwaukee at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA U-21, Spain vs. Belgium, 11:10 a.m., ESPNU
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Cupa vs. Martinique, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Canada, 9:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup, Japan vs. England, 2 p.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup, Scotland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m., FS2
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Mets at Braves, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
