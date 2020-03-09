Today
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, Teams TBD, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern Conference championship, Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Horizon League semifinal, Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• West Coast Conference semifinal, San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN
• West Coast Conference semifinal, 10:30 p.m., Saint Mary's vs. BYU, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• American Athletic championship, Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East championship, Teams TBD, 7 p.m., FS1
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Big East championship, Teams TBD, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• Central at Colbert County, 4 p.m., FM-97.9
