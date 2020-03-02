Devonte Bandoo

Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo (2) and the Bears look to get back on track after an upset loss to TCU as they host Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on ESPN. [RICHARD W/ RODRIGUEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Richard Rodriguez

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Alabama State at Texas Southern, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Wichita State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• South Florida at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

• UCI: World Championships, Berlin (taped), Noon, NBCSN

MLB SPRING TRAINING

• Spring Training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Spring Training: Chicago Cubs (split squad) vs. Oakland, 8 p.m., MLBN

TENNIS

• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• NJIT at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1

