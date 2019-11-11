Halfway to NFL awards: Some clear favorites and tight races

San Francisco triest to remain undefeated today when it takes on Seattle on Monday Night Football on ESPN at 7 p.m. [TONY AVELAR/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• DePaul at Iowa,7 p.m., FS1

• Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC

• Portland State at Indiana, 8 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Tennessee at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA

• Toronto at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Seattle at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA U17, World Cup, TBD, 1:20  p.m., FS2

• FIFA U17, World Cup, TBD, 4:50  p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP, Nitto Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP, Nitto Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP, Nitto Finals, noon., TENNIS

• ATP, Nitto Finals, 2 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Florida Atlantic at Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

