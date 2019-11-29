No. 9 Kentucky pulls away from Mount St. Mary’s 82-62

Kentucky hosts UAB today at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network in college basketball. [JAMES CRISP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 James Crisp

Sports on TV

Today

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Battle for Atlantis, 3rd-place game, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• Orlando Invitational semifinals, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

• Battle for Atlantis, championship game, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Wooden Legacy semifinals, 1 p.m, ESPN2

• DePaul at Minnesota, 2 p.m., FS1

• Orlando Invitational, semifinals, 3:30 pm., ESPN2

• Wooden Legacy, consolation semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Florida State vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• NIT Season Tip-off, 3rd-place game, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Orlando Invitational, consolation semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN News

• Battle for Atlantis, 5th-place game, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• UAB at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

• Las Vegas Invitational championship game, 7 p.m., FS1

• Morgan State at Ohio State, 8 p.m., BTN

• Wooden Legacy, consolation semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN News

• Marshall at Florida, 8 p.m., SEC

• Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

• NIT Season Tipoff championship game, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Battle for Atlantis, 7th-place game, Alabama vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Las Vegas Invitational, 3rd-place game, 9:30 a.m., FS1

• Wooden Legacy, semifinals, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Utah State at St. Mary's, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Gameday section

GOLF

• The Alfred Dunhill Championship, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

NBA

• New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA

• Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

• New York Rangers at Boston, noon, NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Schalke, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., FM-93..9

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Mars Hill at Pickens County, FM-94.9

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Wagner at St. John's, 11 a.m., FS2

• North Carolina Greensboro at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS2

• Boston College at Richmond, 1:30 p.m., 

• Emerald Coast Classic, 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Gameday section

GOLF

• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

NBA

• Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin, 8:20 a.m., FS2

• Premier League, Teams TBD, 8:55 a.m., FS2

• Premier League, Watford at Southampton, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9; FM-97.9

