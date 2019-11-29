Sports on TV
Today
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle for Atlantis, 3rd-place game, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• Orlando Invitational semifinals, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
• Battle for Atlantis, championship game, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Wooden Legacy semifinals, 1 p.m, ESPN2
• DePaul at Minnesota, 2 p.m., FS1
• Orlando Invitational, semifinals, 3:30 pm., ESPN2
• Wooden Legacy, consolation semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida State vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• NIT Season Tip-off, 3rd-place game, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Orlando Invitational, consolation semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN News
• Battle for Atlantis, 5th-place game, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• UAB at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
• Las Vegas Invitational championship game, 7 p.m., FS1
• Morgan State at Ohio State, 8 p.m., BTN
• Wooden Legacy, consolation semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN News
• Marshall at Florida, 8 p.m., SEC
• Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• NIT Season Tipoff championship game, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Battle for Atlantis, 7th-place game, Alabama vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Las Vegas Invitational, 3rd-place game, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• Wooden Legacy, semifinals, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Utah State at St. Mary's, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday section
GOLF
• The Alfred Dunhill Championship, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
NBA
• New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA
• Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
• New York Rangers at Boston, noon, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Schalke, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., FM-93..9
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Mars Hill at Pickens County, FM-94.9
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wagner at St. John's, 11 a.m., FS2
• North Carolina Greensboro at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS2
• Boston College at Richmond, 1:30 p.m.,
• Emerald Coast Classic, 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday section
GOLF
• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
NBA
• Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin, 8:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League, Teams TBD, 8:55 a.m., FS2
• Premier League, Watford at Southampton, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9; FM-97.9
