Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Western Michigan vs. Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Seattle vs. Bucknell, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia vs. Dayton, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State, 5 p.m., FS1
• Kent State at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Richmond vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Butler vs. Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Chattanooga at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
• Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Bradley vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Kansas at Chaminade, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Oklahoma vs. Stanford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Auburn vs. New Mexico, 8:30 p.m., ESPN News
• UCLA vs. Brigham Young, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA
• Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Ravens at Rams, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
