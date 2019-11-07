Rivers prepares for final scheduled start in Oakland

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Oakland on Thursday to face the Raiders at 7:20 p.m. on FOX and the NFL Network. [BEN MARGOT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ben Margot

Today 

Sports on TV 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Bryant at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

• Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU 

• Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

• SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., SEC 

• SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, 6 p.m., SEC 

GOLF 

• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF 

• LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, first round, 9 p.m., GOLF 

NBA 

• Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m., TNT 

• Portland at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT 

NFL 

• LA Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL 

MEN'S SOCCER 

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Italy, Round of 16, 1:20 p.m., FS2 

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Round of 16, 4:50 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, 6:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS 

• ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, 7 a.m. amd 12:30 p.m., TENNIS 

• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS 

• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit and Women's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS 

Sports on Radio 

NFL 

• Chargers at Raiders (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9 

