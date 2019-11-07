Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Bryant at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., SEC
• SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, first round, 9 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m., TNT
• Portland at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• LA Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Italy, Round of 16, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Round of 16, 4:50 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, 6:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, 7 a.m. amd 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit and Women's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Chargers at Raiders (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9
