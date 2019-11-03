Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., ABC
• Nascar Monster Energy Cup: The AAA Texas 500, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA Drag Racing: The Nevada Nationals, 3 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Iowa at Michigan, 10 a.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan at Maryland, 2 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinals, noon, BTN
• SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, First Round, 1 & 3:30 p.m., SEC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Minnesota at Purdue, noon, ESPN2
• West Virginia at Texas, noon, ESPNU
• Iowa State at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championsip, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, 7 p.m., GOLF
MARATHON
• New York City Marathon, 8 a.m., ESPN2
MLB
• The Gold Glove Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
• Houston vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m., NFL
• Tennessee at Carolina, noon, CBS
• Minnesota at Kansas City, noon, FOX
• Green Bay at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m, CBS
• New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Dusseldorft, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League: Tottenham at Everton, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Schalke at Augsburg, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, 1:50 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Soloman Islands, Group F, 4:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville, Singles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Singles Final, noon, TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Texans at Jaguars, 8:30 a.m., FM-93.9
• Colts at Steelers, noon, FM-93.9
• Tennessee at Carolina, noon, FM-107.3
• Packers at Chargers, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Ravens at Patriots, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
NFL
• Dallas at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Cowboys at Giants, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
