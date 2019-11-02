Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, Super Welterweights, 9:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Houston at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m., ABC
• NC State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., FOX
• Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• UTSA at Texas-A&M, 11 a.m., SEC
• Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Army at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• TCU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• UTEP at North Texas, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
• Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC
• Tulsa at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Utah at Washington, 3 p.m., FOX
• Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
• UAB at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• SMU at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC
• Oregon at USC, 7 p.m., FOX
• BYU at Utah State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Boise State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
•New Mexico at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF (taped)
• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Breeders' Cup, 7 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 244 Prelims, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA
• Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Final, 11 a.m., NBC (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 10 a.m., CNBC
• Premier League: Chelsea at Watford, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, 12:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Rolex Masters, Semifinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Campbell at North Alabama, 1:30 p.m., FM-97.1
• Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (2 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-97.9
• Oregon at Southern California, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
