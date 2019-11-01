Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• SHOBOX: The New Generation, 9:30 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Exhibition: Kentucky State at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTY
• SEC Cross Country Championship, 8 a.m., SEC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday preview section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, first round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, third round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup, 3 p.m., NBCSN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy (La.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim, 2:20 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Brazil, Group A, 5:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Central at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-100.7
• Jasper at Deshler, 7 p.m., FM-105.5
• Colbert County at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-97.3
• Lexington at Mars Hill, 7 p.m., FM-94.9
• Hackleburg at Phil Campbell, 7 p.m., FM-95.5
• Cherokee at Sheffield, 7 p.m., FM-101.5
• Collinwood at Wayne County, 7 p.m., FM-92.7/FM-100.7/AM-930
• Spring Hill at Lawrence County (Tenn.), 7 p.m., FM-106.7
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, Super Welterweights, 9:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday preview section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF (taped)
• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Breeders' Cup, 7 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 244 Prelims, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA
• Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Final, 11 a.m., NBC (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 10 a.m., CNBC
• Premier League: Chelsea at Watford, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, 12:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Rolex Masters, Semifinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Campbell at North Alabama, 1:30 p.m., FM-97.1
• Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (2 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-97.9
• Oregon at Southern California, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
