Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• NIT Season Tip-Off: Bucknell at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Maryland (Baltimore County) at Louisiana State, 5:30 p.m., SEC
• Fairfield at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Virginia at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Ohio at Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
NBA
• Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA
• Oklahoma City at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF Nations League: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, 6:30 p.m., FS1
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Alabama at South Dakota State, 7 p.m., FM-97.1
• Furman at Alabama, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.