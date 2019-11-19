Damian Lillard basketball

Damian Lillard, right, leads the Portland Trail Blazers against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. tonight on NBA TV. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

 Craig Mitchelldyer

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• NIT Season Tip-Off: Bucknell at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Maryland (Baltimore County) at Louisiana State, 5:30 p.m., SEC

• Fairfield at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Virginia at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Ohio at Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

NBA

• Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA

• Oklahoma City at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• CONCACAF Nations League: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, 6:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• North Alabama at South Dakota State, 7 p.m., FM-97.1

• Furman at Alabama, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

