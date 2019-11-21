Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. U.S. Group A, 2:40 p.m., FS2
• FIFA World Cup: Paraguay vs. Japan, Group A, 5:50 p.m., FS2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, First Round, 10:30 a.m. ESPN 2
• Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, First Round, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
• Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph's, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, First Round, 3:30 p.m., ESPN 2
• North Florida at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN
• Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• North Carolina State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
• New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Colts at Texans (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9
