Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NIT-Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, ESPNU
• Cancun Challenge: Wichita State vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• New Jersey Tech at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Central Michigan at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1
• Cancun Challenge Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, 8:30 p.m,. ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Colorado, Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m. ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Pepperdine at Brigham Young, 9 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• LA Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, 2 p.m., TNT
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maui Jim Invitational Semifinal doubleheader, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., FM-93.9
