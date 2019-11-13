Villanova basketball

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) and the Villanova Wildcats visit Ohio State at 6 tonight. The game will be on FS1. [LAURENCE KESTERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Laurence Kesterson

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• McNeese State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN

• St. Joseph's at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Villanova at Ohio State, 6 p.m., FS1

• Providence at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

• Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Purdue at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Connecticut at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Northern Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Tennessee at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Auburn at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC

MLB

• BBWAA MLB Awards, 5 p.m., MLB

NBA

• Los Angeles Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and Noon, TENNIS

• ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

