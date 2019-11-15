Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Pomona, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Ford EcoBoost 200, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Elon at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
• West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• California State (Northridge) at Auburn, 6 p.m.,
• Alabama at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• South Dakota State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
• Brigham Young at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Gonzaga at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday special section
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Michigan, Semifinal, 3 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, second round, Noon, Golf
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 234 Main Event: Kharitonov vs. Vassell, Heavyweights, 6:30 p.m., PARAMOUND
NBA
• Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Canada, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Quarterfinals, 2 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Florence at Thompson, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Muscle Shoals at Gardendale, 7 p.m., FM-91.3
• Oneonta at Deshler, 7 p.m., FM-105.5
• Lauderdale County at Piedmont, 7 p.m., FM-97.3
• South Lamar at Mars Hill, 7 p.m., FM-94.9
• Spring Garden at Hackleburg, 7 p.m., FM-95.5
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series at Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Ohio at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS2
• St. Peter's at Providence, 1 p.m., FS2
• Nicholls at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC
• Vermont at St. John's 3 p.m., FS2
• Montana at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SEC
• Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS2
• Wofford at Butler, 7 p.m., FS2
• Troy at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
• USC at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Samford at Florida, 1 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday special section
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (8 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• North Alabama at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m., FM-97.1
• Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9
• Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
