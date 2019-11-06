Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Wake Forest at Boston College, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Mercer at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• IUPUI at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Mount St. Mary's at Georgetown, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida State at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Cincinnati at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Chicago at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Auburn at Louisiana State, 7 p.m., SEC
• Northwestern at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
NBA
• Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Detroit at NY Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Mexico, Round of 16, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray at Real Madrid, 2 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS
