Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Creighton at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• North Alabama at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• New Hampshire at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS2
• Evansville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
• Minnesota at Butler, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Central Florida, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Murray State at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC
• Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Western Michigan at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Eastern Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Manager of the Year Awards, 5 p.m., MLB
NBA
• Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA
• Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and Noon, TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Alabama at Indiana, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Alabama at Clemson, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
