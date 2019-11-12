UNA basketball Jamari Blackmon
Jamari Blackmon and the North Alabama Lions visit Indiana for a game at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Big Ten Network. [MIKE IVY/TIMESDAILY]

 MIKE IVY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Creighton at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• North Alabama at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

• Missouri at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• New Hampshire at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS2

• Evansville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

• Minnesota at Butler, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Miami at Central Florida, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Murray State at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC

• Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Western Michigan at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Eastern Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Manager of the Year Awards, 5 p.m., MLB

NBA

• Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA

• Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and Noon, TENNIS

• ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• North Alabama at Indiana, 6 p.m., FM-97.1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Alabama at Clemson, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

