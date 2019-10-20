Lions latest victims of NFL's flag football problem

The Tennessee Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers at 3 p.m. today on CBS. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David Zalubowski

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR, Hollywood Casino 400, 1:30 p.m., NBC

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Rutgers at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Oklahoma at West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgia at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, noon, ESPNU

• Georgia at Auburn, noon, SEC

• Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Tennessee at Missouri, 1 p.m., SEC

• Indiana at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU, Grand Prix, 11 a.m., NBC

GOLF

• European Tour, Open de France, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• ALCS, Game 7, if necessary, Yankees at Astros, 6:30 p.m., FS1

NFL

• L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m., CBS

• New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo, 5:25 p.m., ESPN News

• Bundesliga, SC Paderborn 07 at Cologne, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Schalke at Hoffenheim, 10:50 a.m., FS2

• MLS, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• MLS, 7:30 p.m., ESPn

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL playoffs, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

• NWSL playoffs, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Yankees at Astros, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9 (if necessary)

NFL

• Rams at Falcons, noon, FM-93.9

• Saints at Bears, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• Chargers at Titans, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• Eagles at Cowboys, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no ALCS game

--

Monday

Sports on TV

NFL

• Patriots at Jets, 7:20 p.m., ESPN

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Patriots at Jets, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

