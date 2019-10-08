Rays pummel Greinke, Morton clutch vs Astros to win Game 3

Tampa Bay and Houston play Game 4 of their ALDS series today at 3 p.m. on FS1. [CHRIS O'MEARA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chris O'Meara

Today

Sports on TV

GYMNASTICS

• FIG. World Championship, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FS1

• ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7 p.m., if necessary FS1

NBA

• Houston at Toronto, 5 a.m., NBA

• Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP: The Shanghai Masters, The Tianjin Open, 10 p.m.,TENNIS

WNBA

• Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sports on Radio

MLB

• ALDS, Teams TBD, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.