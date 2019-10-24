Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Southern Methodist at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Minnesota at Northwestern 6 p.m., BTN
• Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
• Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• San Diego at Pepperdine, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• European Tour, Portugal Masters, 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, ZoZo championship, 9 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT
• L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS playoffs, Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• MLS playoffs, LA Galaxy at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open, The Elite Trophy Tournament, 6 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Redskins at Vikings, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9
