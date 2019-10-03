Braves’ Acuña, Freeman healthy for Game 1 against Cardinals

Freddie Freeman, left, and Ronald Acuna Jr., lead the Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a National League Division Series today at 4 p.m. on TBS. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Amis

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Maryland at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m, BTN

• Louisiana State at Auburn 6 p.m., SEC

• Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Open de Espana, first round, 5 a.m & 9 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, 12 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), 4 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1, 4 p.m., TBS

• N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Houston Rockets at LA Clippers, midnight., NBA

NFL

• LA Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m, FOX & NFL

NHL

• Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, 8:15 a.m. & 12:30 p.m, NBCSN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves, 4 p.m, FM-93.9

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Florence at Huntsville, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

