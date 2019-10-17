Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• UCLA at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• Nebraska at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN
• Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC
• Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• AL. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Preseason: Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m. NBA
• Preseason: Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m., FOX & NFL
NHL
• NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 6:30 a.m, TENNIS
Sports on Radio
Prep Football
• Florence at Grissom, 7 p.m., FM-93-9
