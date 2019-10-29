Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Maryland at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Michigan State at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN
MLB
• World Series, Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA
• Memphis at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX, Queretaro at Santos Laguna, 7:55 p.m., FS2
• MLS, LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Rolex Masters and Shenzen Open, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Rolex Masters and Shenzen Open, 5 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Nationals at Astros, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
