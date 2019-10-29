Bon Voyage: Road teams win 1st 5 Series games for 3rd time

The Houston Astros play the Washington Nationals in Game 6 today at 7 p.m., on FOX. [ERIC GAY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Eric Gay

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Maryland at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN

• Michigan State at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN

MLB

• World Series, Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA

• Memphis at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Liga MX, Queretaro at Santos Laguna, 7:55 p.m., FS2

• MLS, LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Rolex Masters and Shenzen Open, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Rolex Masters and Shenzen Open, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Nationals at Astros, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

