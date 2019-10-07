Duvall, Braves rally in 9th, beat Cards 3-1, lead NLDS 2-1

The Atlanta Braves will try to wrap up their NLDS series with the Cardinals today at 2 p.m. on TBS. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson

Today

Sports on TV

MLB

• A.L. Division Series, Game 3: Houston at Tampa Bay, 12:05 p.m., MLB

• N.L. Division Series, Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m., TBS

• N.L. Division Series, Game 4: Los Angeles at Washington, if needed, 5:40 p.m., TBS

• A.L. Division Series, Game 3: New York at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., FS1

NBA

• New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Cleveland at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Open and The Tianjin Open, 10 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• N.L. Division Series, Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:05 p.m. (12:50 pregame), FM-93.9

 • A.L. Division Series, Game 3: New York at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.