MLB
• A.L. Division Series, Game 3: Houston at Tampa Bay, 12:05 p.m., MLB
• N.L. Division Series, Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m., TBS
• N.L. Division Series, Game 4: Los Angeles at Washington, if needed, 5:40 p.m., TBS
• A.L. Division Series, Game 3: New York at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., FS1
NBA
• New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Cleveland at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Open and The Tianjin Open, 10 p.m., TENNIS
MLB
• N.L. Division Series, Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:05 p.m. (12:50 pregame), FM-93.9
• A.L. Division Series, Game 3: New York at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9
