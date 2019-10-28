'Fragile' Steelers still optimistic 2019 is salvageable

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Miami for Monday Night Football today at 7 p.m. on ESPN. [KYUSUNG GONG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kyusung Gong

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA

• Charlotte at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, Rolex Masters and Shenzhen Open, 5 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Dolphins at Steelers, 7 pm.., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.