Ronald Acuna, Jr. Atlanta Braves baseball

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals for a decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series at 4 p.m. today in Atlanta. [CHARLIE RIEDEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Riedel

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Appalachian State at Louisiana (Lafayette), 7 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Wisconsin at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC

• Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

• Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GYMNASTICS

• FIG World Championship (taped), 2 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 5, 4 p.m., TBS

• N.L. Division Series: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• USL: Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, 10 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 5, 4 p.m., FM-93.9

• N.L. Division Series: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9

