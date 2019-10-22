Max Scherzer

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer (31) will start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday in Houston. Gerrit Cole will start for the Astros. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey

Today

Sports on TV

MLB

• World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 1, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m., TNT

• Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Atletico Madrid, Group D, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Manchester City, Group C, 2 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, 12:30 a.m., Wednesday

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 1, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

