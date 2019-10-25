Astros' Verlander 1st pitcher to go 0-5 in World Series

The Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki rounds the bases after a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday in Houston. [AP PHOTO/MATT SLOCUM]

 Matt Slocum

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Southern California at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

• Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Minnesota at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN

• Nebraska at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

• Auburn at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC

• Stanford at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live: 3:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 231, 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Utah at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: Koln at FSV Mainz, 1:20 p.m., FS2

• Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

• Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Sparkman at Florence, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Muscle Shoals at Wetumpka, 7 p.m., FM-91.3

• Summertown at Lawrence County (Tenn.), 7 p.m., FM-106.7

• Wayne County at Perry County, 7 p.m., FM-100.7/AM-930

• Collinwood at Bruceton, 7 p.m. FM-92.7

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Gameday special section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, final round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 10 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, 7 p.m., FOX

NHL

• St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets, 9 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• World Cup Semifinals, 1:40 p.m., NBC

SOCCER

• Brighton vs. Everton, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Burnley vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• North Alabama at Kennesaw State, 2 p.m., FM-97.1

• Auburn at LSU, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9

• Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m. (3 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

