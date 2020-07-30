New York Mets baseball

Robinson Cano (24) celebrates with Pete Alonso (20) after scoring a run Tuesday. The Mets host the Boston Red Sox at 6 p.m. tonight on FOX. [MICHAEL DWYER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Sports on TV

Thursday

GOLF

• EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

LACROSSE

• PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Washington at Toronto, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FOX

• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports South

• San Diego at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, 3 p.m., NHLN

• Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLN

• Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, 8 a.m., TENNIS

• WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, 11 a.m., TENNIS

• WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., TENNIS

• WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA

• Seattle vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Chicago vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

