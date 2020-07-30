Sports on TV
Thursday
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
LACROSSE
• PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Washington at Toronto, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FOX
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• San Diego at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, 3 p.m., NHLN
• Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLN
• Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Seattle vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Chicago vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
