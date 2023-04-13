agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryan Donato and the Seattle Kraken face the Golden Knights on Thursday. [LINDSEY WASSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Lindsey Wasson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN• Missouri at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNUWOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS• NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I, 2 p.m., ESPN2• NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session II, 8 p.m., ESPN2GOLF• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, 1 p.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY• World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., NHLN• World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., NHLNMLB• Boston at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN• Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN• Milwaukee at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBNNHL• St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN• Vegas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Europa League: Quarterfinal, 1:55 p.m., CBSSN• CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Tigres UANL, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., FS1TENNIS• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics Baseball Golf Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat beltFrom Mike Tice, it was always 'I love you'Ginger McDougalFlorence can tear down dilapidated animal hospital buildingU.S. Army Colonel Charles GloverDonna Gail HayesUnderwood deaths ruled a murder-suicideLauderdale investigators conducting homicide investigationMartha A. AdamsEaster messages from local pastors Images Videos CommentedYou Said It (1)Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Are you in favor of taxpayer money going toward paying for a private school or homeschool education? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.