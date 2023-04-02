agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 2-3, 2023 Apr 2, 2023 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Bulls on Sunday. [BRANDON DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Brandon Dill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, 9:30 a.m., FS1• NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 375, Texas Motor Speedway, 11 a.m., NBC• NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, 2:30 p.m., FS1• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, 6 p.m., FS1BOWLING• PBA: The USBC Masters, Finals, noon, FOXCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Louisville at NC State, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS• Missouri at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN• Florida St. at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPNU• Alabama at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECNMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• HBCU All-Star Game: Team Reed vs. Team Barnett, 3 p.m., CBSWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, 2:30 p.m., ABCCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• Texas at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2• Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPNU• Kentucky at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECNGOLF• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, noon (GOLF), 1:30 p.m. (NBC)• LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, 5 p.m., GOLFHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL• High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, noon, CBSMLB• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:30 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports South• Cleveland at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., MLBN• Philadelphia at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNNBA• Memphis at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast• Dallas at Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBATV• Golden State at Denver, 7:30 p.m., NBATVNHL• N.Y. Rangers at Washington, noon, TNT• Boston at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m., TNT• New Jersey at Winnipeg, 6 p.m., NHLNMEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA• Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., USATENNIS• Miami Open-ATP Singles Final, noon, TENNISXFL• St. Louis at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN--Today on radioMLB• Atlanta at Washington--Monday on TVMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: National Championship, 8 p.m., CBSMEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 2 p.m., USAMLB• Atlanta at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., Bally Sports SouthTENNIS• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS--Monday on radioMLB• Atlanta at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., FM-93.9 