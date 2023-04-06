agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Padres on Thursday. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Jeff Roberson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPNU• Texas A&M at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN• San Diego at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPNUMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY• Frozen Four Tournament: Boston U. vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2• Frozen Four Tournament: Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2COLLEGE SOFTBALL• Missouri at LSU, 5 p.m., SECNGOLF• PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, 2 p.m., ESPNHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2MLB• Miami at N.Y. Mets, noon, MLBN• Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLBN• San Diego at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., MLBNNBA• Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNTNBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL• NBA G-League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWSMEN'S SOCCER• CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Peru vs. Argentina, Group B, 6:45 p.m., FS2TENNIS• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:00 p.m., FM-93.9 Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements 