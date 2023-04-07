agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Bucks on Friday. CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group A, 6:45 p.m., FS2TENNIS• Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals, noon, TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• San Diego at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9 Tags Sports Motor Racing Basketball Linguistics Baseball Golf 