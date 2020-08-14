Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Sartoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, noon, FS2
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., MLBN
• LA Dodgers at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Seeding games: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, 1 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Seattle vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBATV
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday
Sports on TV
NBA
• Western Conference Play-In Round: Teams TBA, 1:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Washington vs. Las Vegas, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Los Angeles vs. Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m., CBS
• Korn Terry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., FOX
• LA Dodgers at LA Angels or Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m., FM-93.9
