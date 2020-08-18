Chris Paul

Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of a Western Conference first round series at 4:30 p.m. today on TNT. [MIKE EHRMANN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mike Ehrmann

Sports on TV

MLB

• Colorado at Houston, 2 p.m., MLBN

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., ESPN

San Diego at Texas (joined in progress), 5 p.m., MLBN

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA

Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, noon, FS2

WNBA

Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., CBSSN

Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2

Sports on radio

MLB

Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

