Donovan Mitchell

Coming off a 57-point performance in game one, Donovan Mitchell looks to help the Utah Jazz even the series as they play the Denver Nuggets in game two of the Eastern Conference first round at 3 p.m. today on TNT. [ASHLEY LANDIS/POOL PHOTO via AP]

 Ashley Landis

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

MLB

• Philadelphia at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

• L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2, 12:30 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2, 3 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5 (joined in progress), 4:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN 

• Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, 7 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA

• Atlanta vs. Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

