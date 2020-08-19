Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• Philadelphia at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2, 12:30 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2, 3 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5 (joined in progress), 4:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, 7 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Atlanta vs. Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.