Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 5 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 9 a.m., GOLF
• U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 3 p.m., ESPN
• LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 3 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 243: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson II (Lightweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m., PARAMOUNT
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• L.A. Angels at Texas, 8 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:45 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), 7 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Round of 16, Leg 2, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, noon, FOX
• Xfinity Series: Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich., 3 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night, 7 p.m., FOX
GOLF
• U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, noon, ESPN
• EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 3 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 3 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 5 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Seeding Games: L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., noon, TNT
• Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: L.A. Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m., TNT
MLB
• Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
WNBA
• Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC
--
Sports on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.