featured agate Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 12-13, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. [MATT YORK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Matt York Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, 3 p.m., NBCMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Temple at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2• Michigan St. at Ohio St., noon, CBS• Iowa at Minnesota, noon, FS1• SMU at Wichita St., 3 p.m., ESPNWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Rhode Island at VCU, 11 a.m., ESPNU• Florida at Georgia, noon, SECN• LSU at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN• Houston at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2• Oklahoma at Kansas St., 1 p.m., ESPNU• Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m., FS1• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 2 p.m., SECN• Auburn at Alabama, 4 p.m., SECNFIBA BASKETBALL• FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Third-Place Game, 6 p.m., NBATV• FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, 7:30 p.m., NBATVGOLF• PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)NBA• Memphis at Boston, 1 p.m., ABCNFL• Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., FOXNHL HOCKEY• San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m., NHLNRODEO• PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, 1 p.m., CBSSN• The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, 6:30 p.m., CBSSNMEN'S RUGBY• Six Nations: Italy at England, Round 2, 2 p.m., CNBCSKIING• FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, noon, CNBC• FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, 1 p.m., NBC• FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, 2 p.m., NBCMEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 8 a.m., USA• Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 10:30 p.m., USA• Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus, 11 a.m., CBSSNTENNIS• Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals, 7 a.m., TENNIS• Dallas-ATP Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS• Cordoba-ATP Fina, 5 p.m., TENNIS--Monday on TVMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Miami at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN• Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN• Baylor at West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Texas at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN2MEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 2 p.m., USA--Monday on radioWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Central Arkansas at North Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5 Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Times Daily Online Poll Should the U.S. cut all imports and exports with China? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results
