Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 1, 11 a.m., CNBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, 11 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Pala Casino 400, Auto Club Speedway, 2:30 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Illinois at Ohio St., 11 a.m., CBS
• Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, 11 a.m., USA
• Belmont at N. Iowa, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
• Providence at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m., FOX
• Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m., CBS
• Cincinnati at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Davidson at Duquesne, 1 p.m., USA
• Wichita St. at Tulane, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• UCLA at Colorado, 3 p.m., CBS
• Drake at Bradley, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• UCF at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington at Stanford, 5 p.m., FS1
• California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SECN
• Memphis at SMU, noon, ESPNU
• Indiana at Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SECN
• Vanderbilt at Auburn, 3 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi St. at LSU, 5 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Tournament: Championships, 7 p.m., SECN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Lake Seminole, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (NBC)
MLB
• Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Toronto, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Phoenix at Milwaukee, noon, ABC
• L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Minnesota at Golden State, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Buffalo, noon, NHLN
• Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
• PBR: The SoCal Showdown, Championship Round, 7 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
• FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 12:30 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Colorado at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Puebla at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Marseille-ATP Final, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS
XFL FOOTBALL
• San Antonio at Orlando, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Arlington at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN
• Baylor at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Baylor at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Villanova at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
• DePaul at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis, noon, ESPN
