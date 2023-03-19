Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, 11:55 p.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, 2 p.m., FOX
BASEBALL
• World Baseball Classic: Semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
• South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NIT Tournament: Liberty at Wisconsin, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Xavier, Second Round, 11 a.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Kansas St., Second Round, 1:40 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Marquette, Second Round, 4:15 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. UConn, Second Round, 5 p.m., TNT
• NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Baylor, Second Round, 6 p.m., TBS
• NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. FAU, Second Round, C6:45 p.m., TRUTV
• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Indiana, Second Round, 7:30 p.m., TNT
• NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Gonzaga, Second Round, 8:40 p.m., TBS
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: South Florida at South Carolina, noon, ABC
• NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Iowa, 2 p.m., ABC
• NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Michigan at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Stanford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Arkansas at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, 1 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Houston vs. Miami, noon, MLBN
NBA
• Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m., NHLN
• New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 9 a.m., USA
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Singles Finals, 2 p.m., TENNIS
XFL
• Arlington at San Antonio, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Monday on TV
BASEBALL
• World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. Japan, Semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Second Round, 4-10 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.