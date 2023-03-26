Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Missouri at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• Arkansas at LSU, noon, ESPN
• Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. San Diego St., Elite Eight, 1 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Texas, Elite Eight, 4 p.m., CBS
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. LSU, Elite Eight, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Iowa, Elite Eight, 8 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Quinnipiac, Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Missouri at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, 10 a.m. (FS1), 11 a.m. (FOX)
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Semifinals, Austin Country Club, 9 a.m., (GOLF), 2 p.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m., NHLN
• Toronto at Nashville, 5 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
• PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, 11 a.m., CBS
• PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, Championship Round, 7 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
• FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, 11 a.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Denmark at Kazakhstan, 8 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
XFL
• San Antonio at Arlington, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Monday on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: France at Ireland, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador at U.S., 6:30 p.m., TNT
XFL
• Houston at D.C., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.