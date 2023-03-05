Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 10 a.m., FS1
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Miami at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Georgia Tech at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Houston at Memphis, 11 a.m., CBS
• Illinois at Purdue, 11:30 a.m., FOX
• Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, noon, ESPN2
• Missouri Valley Tournament: Championship, noon, CBS
• South Florida at Wichita St., noon, ESPNU
• Atlantic Sun Tournament: Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Southern Tournament: Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS
• Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, noon, ESPN
• Southeastern Tournament: Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Big Ten Tournament: Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, 11:30 a.m. (GOLF), 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Omni Tucson National, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Miami vs. Boston, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh (Split Squad), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Phoenix at Dallas, noon, ABC
• Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• New York at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Running backs, noon, NFLN
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Carolina, 2 p.m., TNT
• Detroit at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Nottingham Forest, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., USA
TENNIS
• Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Finals, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS
• MGM Rewards The Slam Exhibition, 9 p.m., TENNIS
XFL
• St. Louis at D.C., noon, FX
• Orlando at Arlington, 3 p.m., FX
• San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Lipscomb, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southern Tournament: Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Sun Belt Tournament: Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• West Coast Tournament: Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
• West Coast Tournament: Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Sun Belt Tournament: Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament: Championship, 6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Fulham at Brentford, 2 p.m., USA
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.