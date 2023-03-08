Today on TV
BASEBALL
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Japan, Pool B, 4 a.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Cuba vs. Panama, Pool A, 10:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., USA
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., FS1
• Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. South Florida, First Round, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Florida, Second Round, noon, SECN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., USA
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Mountain West Tournament: Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. UCF, First Round, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, 2 p.m., SECN
• Mountain West Tournament: San Jose St. vs. Nevada, Quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita St., First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., FS1
• Southeastern Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Second Round, 6 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Mountain West Tournament: Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, 8 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas St., Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southland Tournament: Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• American Athletic Tournament: Championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass, 11 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: U.S. vs. L.A. Angels, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Venezuela vs. N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Golden State at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua vs. Pachuca, Leg 1, Round of 16, 6:55 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC at Alajuelense, Leg 1, Round of 16, 8:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SEC tournament, Arkansas vs. Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9
