Sports on TV, Radio: May 25, 2023 [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] John Bazemore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 1 p.m., SECN• Big 12 Tournament: Game 7, 4 p.m., ESPNU• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN• Big 12 Tournament: Game 8, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 8 p.m., SECNCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2• NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN2GOLF• DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, 6:30 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, noon, GOLF• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, 3 p.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Day 2, Shadow Creek, 6 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY• World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, 8 a.m., NHLN• World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, noon, NHLNMLB• Toronto at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN• N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., MLBN• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports SouthNBA• Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TNTNHL• Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. England, Group E, 12:50 p.m., FS2TENNIS• French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNISWNBA• Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., CBSSN--Today on radioMLB• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9 