agate Sports on TV, Radio: May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Today on TVBASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE• SLAC vs. Petro de Luanda, 9 a.m., NBATVCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• Florida St. at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, 3 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2MLB• San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports South• Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN• Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m., MLBNNBA• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNTNHL• Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• Serie A: Lecce at Juventus, 10:55 a.m., CBSSN• The German Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU• Serie A: Cremonese at AC Milan, 2 p.m., CBSSN• Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City, 2 p.m., USA• CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at León, Semifinal, Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1TENNIS• Madrid-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 1 p.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
